Key Takeaways From Trade Desk Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 21 analysts have released ratings for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 12 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 8 0 0 1 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $111.19, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.69% from the previous average price target of $103.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Trade Desk's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $120.00 $109.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $130.00 $110.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $112.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $114.00 $110.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Sell $57.00 $49.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $105.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $111.00 $105.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $135.00 $110.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $105.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Announces Outperform $110.00 - Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Trade Desk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Trade Desk's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trade Desk analyst ratings.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Financial Milestones: Trade Desk's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Trade Desk displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trade Desk's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

