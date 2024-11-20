Key Takeaways From Surgery Partners Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Surgery Partners, presenting an average target of $38.43, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.27% lower than the prior average price target of $41.00.

The standing of Surgery Partners among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $35.00 $49.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Lowers Outperform $34.00 $35.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 A.J. Rice UBS Announces Buy $38.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Surgery Partners Inc is a healthcare services company with an integrated outpatient delivery model focused on providing quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. It operates in two segments: Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services out of which the Surgical Facility Services segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Surgery Partners showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.29% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Surgery Partners's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Surgery Partners's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Surgery Partners's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Surgery Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.86.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

