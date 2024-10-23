Key Takeaways From Range Resources Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 5 2 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 2 1 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Range Resources, presenting an average target of $35.23, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. A 8.21% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $38.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Range Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $36.00 $35.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Sell $27.00 $30.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $31.00 $33.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $45.00 $47.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $31.00 $37.00 Umang Choudhary Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $35.00 $40.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $31.00 $36.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $31.00 $43.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Range Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Range Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Range Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Range Resources

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2023, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.14 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.

Range Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Range Resources's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.0% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

