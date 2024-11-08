Key Takeaways From Quaker Houghton Analyst Ratings

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $188.0, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. A 6.0% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $200.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Quaker Houghton among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $182.00 $190.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $180.00 $195.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $190.00 $225.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Quaker Houghton. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quaker Houghton compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Quaker Houghton's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton manufactures and sells a variety of industrial process fluids. The product portfolio of the company includes metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids and surface treatment chemicals. The geographic segments of the company include America, EMEA, Asia/Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. The majority of the revenue is earned from America.

Financial Insights: Quaker Houghton

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Quaker Houghton's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.78%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quaker Houghton's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.98%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quaker Houghton's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, Quaker Houghton adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

