Key Takeaways From Pfizer Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a 1.04% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $38.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pfizer is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Courtney Breen Bernstein Announces Market Perform $32.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Narumi Nakagiri Daiwa Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $28.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $30.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $28.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Colin Bristow UBS Raises Neutral $31.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pfizer. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Pfizer compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pfizer's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pfizer

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pfizer's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.13% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pfizer's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pfizer's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pfizer's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.78.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

