Key Takeaways From PBF Energy Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $43.5, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.74% lower than the prior average price target of $52.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PBF Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $25.00 $47.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $48.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $42.00 $48.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $51.00 $52.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $44.00 $57.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $45.00 $56.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $53.00 $58.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $50.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PBF Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into PBF Energy's Background

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

Breaking Down PBF Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: PBF Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.6%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, PBF Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

