Key Takeaways From Paycor HCM Analyst Ratings

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Paycor HCM and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 25.35% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Paycor HCM by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $19.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $20.00 $26.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $20.00 $42.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $33.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $15.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Paycor HCM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Paycor HCM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Paycor HCM's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Paycor HCM's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paycor HCM analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM provides payroll and human capital management solutions to small and midsize clients in the United States via a software-as-a-service model. Alongside core payroll functionality, the firm's platform offers a suite of HCM solutions including talent management and time and attendance software, third-party integration capabilities, and industry-specific configurations. The firm targets customers with 10-1,000 employees and had over 30,500 customers as of June 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: Paycor HCM's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Paycor HCM's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.68% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.1%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paycor HCM's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paycor HCM's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Paycor HCM adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PYCR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 BMO Capital Initiates Coverage On Market Perform Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PYCR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.