Key Takeaways From Murphy Oil Analyst Ratings

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 12 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.89, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. A 12.27% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $48.89.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Murphy Oil among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $50.00 $54.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $43.00 $44.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $36.00 $47.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $39.00 $44.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $40.00 $42.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $46.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $55.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $41.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $39.00 $45.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $43.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $59.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $39.00 $47.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $47.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $44.00 $54.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $47.00 $50.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $49.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $54.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $55.00 $59.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Murphy Oil. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Murphy Oil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Murphy Oil's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Murphy Oil's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil is an oil and gas exploration and production company, with both onshore and offshore operations and properties. It operates in two geographic reportable segments the United States and Canada. It generates the majority of its revenue form the United States.

Breaking Down Murphy Oil's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Murphy Oil's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Murphy Oil's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Murphy Oil's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy Oil's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

