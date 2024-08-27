Key Takeaways From GitLab Analyst Ratings

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated GitLab and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.47, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Highlighting a 11.26% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $68.14.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive GitLab is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $66.00 $80.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Announces Outperform $59.00 - Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $65.00 $74.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $58.00 $71.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $55.00 $70.00 Ryan McKeveny Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $55.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $65.00 $74.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $50.00 $55.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $50.00 $65.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $85.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $62.00 $70.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $62.00 $70.00

Delving into GitLab's Background

GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model. GitLab, a complete DevSecOps platform delivered as a single application. It operates in two competitive landscapes: DevOps point solutions and DevOps platforms. In terms of point solutions that are stitched together, GitLab's offering is substantially different in that it is one platform, one codebase, one interface, and a unified data model that spans the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. DevOps platforms, the principal competitor is Microsoft Corporation following their acquisition of GitHub. GitLab is offered on both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. It is located in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It focused on accelerating innovation and broadening the distribution of its platform to companies across the world.

Financial Milestones: GitLab's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GitLab's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 33.35% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GitLab's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GitLab's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, GitLab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

