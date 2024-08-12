Key Takeaways From Genpact Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Genpact (NYSE:G), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.0, along with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.56% increase from the previous average price target of $39.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Genpact. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $42.00 $38.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $36.00 $35.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $40.00 $43.00

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. It is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Genpact's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Genpact's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genpact's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genpact's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Genpact's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.79.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

