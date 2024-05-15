Key Takeaways From Analog Devices Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Analog Devices and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $221.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $254.00 and a low estimate of $205.00. Observing a 3.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $214.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Analog Devices among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $240.00 $205.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $250.00 $224.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $254.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $212.00 $212.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $205.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $205.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $212.00 $219.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $222.00 $226.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $205.00 $191.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $230.00 $220.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $205.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Analog Devices. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Analog Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Analog Devices's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Analog Devices's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Analog Devices analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Financial Milestones: Analog Devices's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Analog Devices's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -22.68%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Analog Devices's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Analog Devices's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Analog Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ADI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ADI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.