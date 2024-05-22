Key Takeaways From AMETEK Analyst Ratings

Ratings for AMETEK (NYSE:AME) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $196.5, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $171.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.7% increase from the previous average price target of $177.50.

The standing of AMETEK among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $200.00 - Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Neutral $171.00 $173.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Announces Buy $210.00 - Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $182.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AMETEK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AMETEK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AMETEK's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AMETEK's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Ametek Inc is a diversified industrial conglomerate with over $6 billion in sales. The firm operates through an electronic instruments group and an electromechanical group. EIG designs and manufactures differentiated and advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial end markets, and generates major revenue. EMG is a focused, niche supplier of highly engineered automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects, among other products. The majority of the firm's sales are made in the United States. The firm's asset-light strategy in place for nearly two decades emphasizes growth through acquisitions, new product development through research and development, driving operational efficiencies, and global and market expansion.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AMETEK showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.71% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AMETEK's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMETEK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, AMETEK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

