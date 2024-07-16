Key Takeaways From Envestnet Analyst Ratings

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) has been analyzed by 3 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $62.05, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. Observing a 4.58% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $59.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Envestnet's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Neutral $63.15 $75.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $64.00 $56.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Hold $59.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Envestnet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Envestnet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Envestnet's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Envestnet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Envestnet analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Envestnet

Envestnet provides wealth-management technology and solutions to registered investment advisors, banks, broker/dealers, and other firms. Its Tamarac platform provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software to high-end RIAs. Envestnet's portfolio management consultants provide research services and consulting services to assist advisors, including vetted third-party managed account products. In November 2015, Envestnet acquired Yodlee, a provider of data aggregation, which is reported in the firm's data and analytics segment. In 2019, Envestnet acquired MoneyGuidePro to bolster its financial planning tools.

Breaking Down Envestnet's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Envestnet's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.79% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Envestnet's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Envestnet's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Envestnet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Envestnet's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.7, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ENV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Feb 2022 DA Davidson Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2022 DA Davidson Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ENV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.