Key Takeaways From Enphase Energy Analyst Ratings

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been analyzed by 22 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 12 1 2 Last 30D 3 3 3 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 7 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $103.86, along with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average has decreased by 13.84% from the previous average price target of $120.55.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Enphase Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Buy $100.00 $130.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $145.00 $170.00 James West Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $125.00 $133.00 Pavel Molchanov Raymond James Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $123.00 $153.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $85.00 $105.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $101.00 $134.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $73.00 - Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $93.00 $102.00 Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Neutral $83.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $99.00 $114.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $105.00 $115.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $104.00 $147.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $130.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $100.00 $125.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $104.00 $114.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $84.00 $82.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $102.00 $100.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Sell $90.00 $93.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $114.00 $115.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Raises Hold $115.00 $111.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $98.00

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -57.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

