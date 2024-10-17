Key Takeaways From Crown Castle Analyst Ratings

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Crown Castle, presenting an average target of $116.75, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.35% increase from the previous average price target of $111.88.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Crown Castle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Buy $127.00 $123.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Lowers Buy $123.00 $127.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $112.00 Brett Feldman Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $120.00 $105.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $124.00 $115.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $104.00 $100.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $105.00 $103.00

Crown Castle International owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers in the United States. It also owns more than 90,000 route miles of fiber. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company's fiber is primarily leased by wireless service providers to set up small-cell network infrastructure and by enterprises for their internal connection needs. Crown Castle's towers and fiber are predominantly located in the largest us cities. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with about 75% of its revenue coming from the big three us mobile carriers. Crown Castle operates as a real estate investment trust.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Crown Castle's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.44%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crown Castle's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crown Castle's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.2, Crown Castle faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

