Key Takeaways From Compass Analyst Ratings

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Compass (NYSE:COMP) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $5.88, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $4.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 23.79% increase from the previous average price target of $4.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Compass by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $8.00 $6.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $4.50 $4.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Compass. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Compass compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Compass's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Compass's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Compass's Background

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services. Business operations are conducted in the United States and earn revenue domestically.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Compass

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Compass displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Compass's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Compass's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Compass's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

