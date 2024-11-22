Key Takeaways From Cadence Design Sys Analyst Ratings

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cadence Design Sys (NASDAQ:CDNS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $310.56, a high estimate of $360.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $303.00, the current average has increased by 2.5%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cadence Design Sys by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $350.00 - Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Buy $360.00 - Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $280.00 $280.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $340.00 $332.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $315.00 $320.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Announces Outperform $325.00 - Nay Soe Naing Berenberg Announces Buy $320.00 - Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $280.00 $280.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Announces Underperform $225.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cadence Design Sys. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Design Sys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cadence Design Sys's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Cadence Design Sys Better

Cadence Design Systems is a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and system design and analysis products. EDA software automates the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Cadence offers a portfolio of design IP, as well as system design and analysis products, which enable system-level analysis and verification solutions. Cadence's comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a mutual convergence of semiconductor companies moving up-stack toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house semiconductor design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers, alongside secular digitalization of various end markets, benefits EDA vendors like Cadence.

Understanding the Numbers: Cadence Design Sys's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cadence Design Sys's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.81% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cadence Design Sys's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 19.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Design Sys's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cadence Design Sys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Cadence Design Sys faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

