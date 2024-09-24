Key Takeaways From Axos Financial Analyst Ratings

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axos Financial, presenting an average target of $79.8, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $70.80, the current average has increased by 12.71%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Axos Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $75.00 $80.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $79.00 $79.00 David Feaster Raymond James Raises Outperform $81.00 $67.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $80.00 $60.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $84.00 $68.00

Discovering Axos Financial: A Closer Look

Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking business segment and securities business segment . The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.

Axos Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Axos Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Axos Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axos Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

