Key Takeaways From Amkor Tech Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amkor Tech, revealing an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has decreased by 16.09% from the previous average price target of $39.33.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Amkor Tech is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Barger Keybanc Lowers Overweight $34.00 $38.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $35.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $34.00 $45.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Announces Overweight $38.00 -

Delving into Amkor Tech's Background

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The firm's products are organized into two categories namely advanced products that include flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced SiPs, power modules, and others, and Mainstream products that includes wirebond packaging and testing. The company derives maximum revenue from the advanced products category. The company derives majority of its revenue from Foreign states.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amkor Tech

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amkor Tech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.24% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amkor Tech's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.58%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amkor Tech's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amkor Tech's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Amkor Tech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

