Key Takeaways From Affiliated Managers Group Analyst Ratings

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Affiliated Managers Group, presenting an average target of $199.0, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $177.00. A decline of 7.12% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Affiliated Managers Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $204.00 $219.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $177.00 $226.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $205.00 $202.00

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of June 2024, AMG's affiliate network-which includes firms like AQR Capital Management, and Pantheon in alternative assets and other products (which accounted for 37% of AUM), Artemis, Genesis, Harding Loevner, and Tweedy Browne in global and emerging-market equities (27%) and Frontier, River Road, Parnassus, and Yacktman in US equities (21%)-had $701.0 billion in managed assets.

Affiliated Managers Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Affiliated Managers Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affiliated Managers Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affiliated Managers Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Affiliated Managers Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

