Key Takeaways From ACI Worldwide Analyst Ratings

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.25, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Marking an increase of 19.23%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $45.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ACI Worldwide is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $57.00 $52.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $52.00 $48.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $60.00 $40.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $48.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACI Worldwide. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ACI Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ACI Worldwide's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ACI Worldwide's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Inc develops, markets, and installs a portfolio of software products focused on facilitating electronic payments. The firm also leverages its distribution network in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and Asia-Pacific regions to sell software developed by third parties. ACI software products process payment transactions for retail banking clients, billers such as utilities and healthcare providers, and community banks and credit unions. ACI's customers are financial institutions all over the world, but majority of the revenue is generated in the United States and EMEA regions.

ACI Worldwide: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: ACI Worldwide's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ACI Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACI Worldwide's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACI Worldwide's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ACI Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

