Key SPX Levels to Watch During Options Expiration Week

The S&P 500 Index (SPX – 5,659.91) moved lower last week after rising for three out of four weeks with the help of mega-cap technology names. However, the decline was inconsequential, a loss off about 0.4%, analogous to watching paint dry after five consecutive weeks of big up and down movement.

We enter standard May expiration week on the heels of three positive weeks out of five and the SPX 13% above the early April closing low. This is almost 4% below 2024’s close, 8% below the February closing high, and roughly unchanged relative to early April (but with significant drama in-between).

Friday’s SPX close was in a familiar area, in the vicinity of short-term highs in July and August. This was the area of the April 2 close, which preceded President Trump's sweeping tariffs announcement and, subsequently, the April 3 gap and 5% SPX decline the following day.

In other words, after a sharp run up to the 5,665-5,670 area from the April low, there is overhang from hesitant buyers and/or sellers thinking “breakeven” that bought the September 2024 breakout or who might have been extremely long ahead of the April 2 “Liberation Hour.”

In fact, ahead of this past weekend’s trade talks with China, a “once bitten, twice shy” mentality was evident last week. The SPX was not able to make significant strides above the April 2 close ahead of what might be viewed as major potential movement this week pending trade talks with China. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX -- 2190), however, is not hinting at major volatility ahead, closing at its lowest level in weeks, but around the same level before it more than doubled in a four-day period last month.

“Support heading into the week is at 5,530, which is 10% below the February closing high and the area of the March lows. Potential resistance resides between 5,740 – its 12-month moving average – and 5,783, or the Election Day close in November 2024. The 200-day moving average at 5,745 is sitting nearer the lower boundary of this range.”

- Monday Morning Outlook, May 5, 2025

If Monday’s and this week’s trading generates more movement than last week, the potential support and resistance levels that I discussed last Monday are still worth keeping on your radar.

One thing that is clearly noticeable heading into May expiration week is that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY – 564.34) open interest (OI) is unusually low, with total put OI only in the 25th percentile of daily readings during the past year, according to TradeAlert.

To the extent that put open interest is partially driven by hedging of long U.S.-based stock positions, the low put open interest could be due to less hedging among money managers. Anecdotally, I have seen money managers mention stock markets across the ocean as presenting more value than the U.S. and it seems currency and gold are attracting interest. In fact, SPDR Gold shares (GLD – 306.84) total open interest is at an annual high, perhaps an indication of fund managers moving away from U.S. stocks due to tariff uncertainty.

Since SPY open interest is relatively low, I am focusing on the SPX May 16 expiration open interest for clues as to what to expect this week from an option-related perspective.

What stands out to me is the balance between call and put open interest at half-century and century-mark strikes. As such, these strikes may represent volatility dampeners. In fact, premium sellers would love to see a pin in the 5,700 area on Friday expiration.

Trade talks from over the weekend will likely dictate this week’s action and was a major “known, unknown” at the end of trading last week. Stay in tune with support and resistance levels today and the rest of the week, especially if the SPX moves out of last week’s 5,600-5,700 range on a closing basis.

Todd Salamone is Schaeffer's Senior V.P. of Research

