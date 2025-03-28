A Key March Nonfarm Job Report is Coming

Monthly Federal job additions is always the core U.S. and global macro fundamental, lifting or lowering earnings forecasts, across the broad S&P500 share price index. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to expand on that now.

1. What did the latest job additions data reveal about the state of the civilian labor force?

2. Were the DOGE job cuts reflected in those numbers?

3. How did this impact the share market pull backs we witnessed?

4. What impact has it already had on our economy?

5. What impact does this jobs data have on S&P 500 earnings forecasts for this year.

6. Is future DOGE jobs news already priced in the markets and economy?

7. Is the sell-off that pushed the S&P 500 into correction territory recently, over or haven’t we seen the bottom yet?

8. How do you see the recent Fed rate news affecting the markets, especially near term?

9. Three large cap stocks, experiencing major share price momentum runs, of late include JD.com JD, Coinbase COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on the labor force, the market and more.



With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

