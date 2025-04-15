Key Large Cap Reports to Watch This Week

Earnings season is always exciting for investors, with companies finally pulling the curtain back and unveiling what’s happened behind the scenes. Guidance is notably more critical this reporting cycle, given the recent tariff-induced spooks that we’ve become accustomed to.

Importantly, several notable large-cap stocks are reporting this week, a list that includes Progressive PGR and UnitedHealth UNH. As shown below, PGR and UNH shares have shown great relative strength in 2025.



Let’s take a closer look at what to expect from each.

UNH Expectations Remain Stable

UnitedHealth Group offers a full spectrum of health benefits, with its Optum segment using data and technology to improve care delivery and health outcomes.

UNH is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with the earnings estimate revisions trend for its upcoming release largely stable over recent months. Top line revisions have also primarily remained stable, with the company expected to see 5% EPS growth on 11% higher sales.



Shares presently trade at a 19.5X forward 12-month earnings multiple, in line with the five-year median and beneath a 26.6X five-year high. The current PEG ratio works out to 1.6X, above the 1.4X five-year median and off modestly from 1.9X five-year highs.



PGR Outlook Stays Bullish

Progressive is one of the largest auto and property insurers in the U.S., known for its direct-to-consumer model and strong underwriting performance. The company offers various insurance products, including auto, home, renters, and commercial lines.

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations moving higher across the board. As shown below, the revisions trend for the upcoming print has been notably bullish, up 27% over the last 60 days.



Revenue revisions have remained stagnant, with PGR expected to see a big 27% year-over-year increase in EPS on nearly 20% higher sales. The company has been a star earnings performer overall, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 18% across its last four releases.

Shares presently trade at a 17.6X forward 12-month earnings multiple, which compares to a 19.3X five-year median and 31.9X five-year highs. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘C’ for Value.



Bottom Line

The 2025 Q1 earnings season picks up considerably this week, with large-cap companies Progressive PGR and UnitedHealth UNH partly headlining the reporting docket.

Guidance will be key from both companies, but it’s worth mentioning that both companies are largely insulated from tariff worries thanks to their domestic operations, reflecting a key differentiator in today’s political climate.

