Key Coffee Sees Sales Rise but Profits Drop

November 28, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Key Coffee Inc. (JP:2594) has released an update.

Key Coffee Inc. reported a 3.3% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, but experienced a significant decline in profits compared to the previous year. The company’s net income fell by 53.8% due to decreased operating and ordinary profits, highlighting challenges in maintaining profitability despite sales growth. Investors may want to closely monitor Key Coffee’s strategies for improving profit margins moving forward.

