Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $616 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $518 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $694 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $3.891 billion from $3.805 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $616 Mln. vs. $518 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.891 Bln vs. $3.805 Bln last year.

