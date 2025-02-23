News & Insights

KEURIG DR PEPPER Earnings Preview: Recent $KDP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 23, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

KEURIG DR PEPPER ($KDP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,061,080,295 and earnings of $0.58 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KDP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KEURIG DR PEPPER Insider Trading Activity

KEURIG DR PEPPER insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BEVCO B.V. JAB has made 1 purchase buying 3,619,600 shares for an estimated $120,677,464 and 1 sale selling 69,000,000 shares for an estimated $2,252,850,000.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KEURIG DR PEPPER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 427 institutional investors add shares of KEURIG DR PEPPER stock to their portfolio, and 364 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

