Keurig Dr Pepper Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KDP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.43, changing hands as low as $32.36 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KDP's low point in its 52 week range is $28.615 per share, with $38.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.88. The KDP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.