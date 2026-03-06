Kettle Hill Loads Up On SentinelOne With 1.7 Million Shares

Key Points

Kettle Hill Capital Management initiated a 1,716,381-share position in SentinelOne; estimated trade value was $25.75 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $25.75 million, reflecting the new holding and stock price movement.

This change represents 5.74% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

The SentinelOne stake makes it Kettle Hill's fourth-largest holding.

On February 13, 2026, Kettle Hill Capital Management disclosed a new position in SentinelOne (NYSE:S).

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, Kettle Hill Capital Management, LLC opened a new position in SentinelOne, acquiring 1,716,381 shares. The estimated transaction value was $25.75 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the SentinelOne stake also totaled $25.75 million, reflecting both the trade and underlying price changes.

What else to know

The new SentinelOne stake represents 5.74% of Kettle Hill Capital Management’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing include: NYSE:ESTC: $29.69 million (about 6.6% of AUM) NYSE:U: $29.06 million (about 6.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:WYNN: $25.89 million (about 5.8% of AUM) NYSE: S: $25.75 million (5.7% of AUM) NYSE: VZ: $23.49 million (5.2% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, SentinelOne shares were priced at $13.87, down 44.5% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 56.25 percentage points.

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $13.87 Market Capitalization $4.71 billion Revenue (TTM) $955.65 million Net Income (TTM) ($411.29 million)

Company/Etf snapshot

Offers the Singularity XDR Platform, an AI-powered solution for autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response across endpoints, cloud workloads, and IoT devices.

Generates revenue primarily through subscription-based software and services for cybersecurity, focusing on scalable, cloud-delivered protection.

Serves enterprise and mid-market organizations seeking advanced security for complex IT environments, both in the United States and internationally.

SentinelOne is a technology company specializing in cybersecurity solutions with a focus on AI-driven threat detection and response. The company leverages its proprietary Singularity XDR Platform to deliver comprehensive protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, enabling clients to defend against a wide range of cyber threats with minimal manual intervention. With a global footprint and emphasis on innovation, SentinelOne targets organizations requiring advanced, autonomous security capabilities to safeguard their digital assets.

What this transaction means for investors

Kettle Hill took a position in SentinelOne stock amid a massive sell-off. The company had attracted attention for its AI-native cybersecurity platform.

Nonetheless, the cybersecurity stock had lost around 45% of its value in the last 12 months. Intense competition in its industry appears to have slowed its revenue growth. Also, the retirement of its CFO in late 2025 and the company’s ongoing losses likely contributed to the stock’s decline.

Nonetheless, considering its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 5 is well below the sales multiple of 12 for Palo Alto Networks and 23 times sales for CrowdStrike, Kettle Hill appears to have purchased this stock at a low price.

Additionally, several of Kettle Hill’s holdings are tech stocks, and outside of the AI search company Elastic N.V., SentinelOne was the fund’s largest purchase in Q4. Cybersecurity is also an essential need in today’s tech world, and when one considers its AI-native approach and low valuation, this investment could drive positive returns for Kettle Hill over time.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and Unity Software. The Motley Fool recommends Elastic, Palo Alto Networks, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

