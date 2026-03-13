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Kestrel Group Slips To Loss In Q4, Revenues Climb

March 13, 2026 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kestrel Group Ltd. (KG), a specialty insurance platform, reported Friday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit on charges, despite strong growth in revenues.

In the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders was $17.76 million or $2.29 per share, compared to profit of $0.062 million or $0.02 per share last year.

Excluding $1.35 million loss from discontinued operations, the latest quarter's net loss from continuing operations was $16.40 million or $2.12 per share.

The company noted that the net loss was mainly driven by significant non-recurring charges totaling $3.5 million and a downward adjustment to the bargain purchase gain of $5.3 million recorded in the combination with Maiden Holdings, Ltd. in 2025.

Adjusted operating loss was $8.19 million for the fourth quarter, compared to profit of $0.062 million a year ago.

Total revenues surged to $10.21 million from $1.22 million last year. Net premiums earned were $3.42 million.

On Nasdaq, Kestrel shares closed Thursday's regular trading 3.8 percent lower at $11.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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