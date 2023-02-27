Kestra Expands Model Portfolio Offering

Kestra Investment Management recently announced that it has launched two new model portfolio series, expanding its offerings for advisors and their clients. The new multi-manager strategies follow the team’s first two model portfolio series, launched in June. The first series is the Active Income Series, which is a new addition to Kestra’s core portfolio offerings. The Active Income Portfolio is a diversified, multi-asset portfolio that incorporates actively managed funds. The portfolio is designed to maximize risk-adjusted total returns while providing additional yield and is available in seven different risk profiles. The second series, the Satellite Series, includes three distinct model portfolios designed to be paired with a core portfolio to address nuanced client needs for income and risk management. The first Satellite Series model portfolio is the Multi-Asset Income Portfolio, which aims to generate higher income than the broad U.S. bond market through a diversified mix of fixed income, equity, and nontraditional assets and strategies such as equity derivatives. The next portfolio, the Tax-Aware Income Portfolio is a diversified fixed-income portfolio designed to generate higher after-tax income than the broad U.S. bond market through a focus on tax-exempt bonds. The third portfolio, the Liquid Alternatives Portfolio aims to diversify sources of risk and return beyond long-only equity and fixed-income exposure by combining a mix of low- and high-volatility alternative strategies that can invest opportunistically in changing market conditions.

Finsum: Kestra expanded its model portfolio offering with two new model portfolio series, including the core Active Income Series and the Satellite Series.

model portfolios

advisors

clients

active management

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.