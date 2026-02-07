Kessler Investment Group Buys $5 Million More in Luxury Outerwear Stock, Canada Goose

Key Points

Kessler Investment Group increased its GOOS position by 379,516 shares; the estimated transaction value is $5.05 million based on average quarter-end closing prices.

Quarter-end position value rose by $4.66 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movements.

The transaction accounts for 2.13% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

After the trade, the fund holds 678,892 shares of GOOS valued at $8.79 million.

The stake now represents 3.7% of the fund's AUM, making it the fund's 10th-largest holding.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated Feb. 3, 2026, Kessler Investment Group, LLC bought 379,516 additional shares of Canada Goose Holdings, with an estimated transaction value of $5.05 million based on the quarterly average share price. The fund's quarter-end position value increased by $4.66 million, reflecting both the share purchase and changes in Canada Goose Holdings' stock price over the period.

What else to know

This buy brings the GOOS position to 3.7% of Kessler’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: Alphabet : $20.44 million (8.6% of AUM) Crowdstrike : $13.06 million (5.5% of AUM) Roku : $12.63 million (5.3% of AUM) Estee Lauder Companies : $10.64 million (4.5%) Arista Networks : $10.35 million (4.4%)



As of Feb. 6, 2026, GOOS shares were priced at $11.24, up 14.7% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by one percentage point.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.04 billion Net income (TTM) $15.01 million Price (as of market close 2/6/26) $11.24 1-year price change 14.7%

Company snapshot

Canada Goose:

Offers performance luxury apparel, including parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories, serving fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Generates revenue through a mix of direct-to-consumer sales (e-commerce and company-operated stores) and wholesale distribution to partners and retailers globally.

Targets affluent men, women, youth, and children across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and other international markets seeking premium outerwear and lifestyle products.

Canada Goose Holdings is a leading designer and manufacturer of luxury performance apparel with a global footprint and a diversified channel strategy.

What this transaction means for investors

Kessler’s purchase of luxury outerwear stock Canada Goose is certainly eye-catching. After just two quarters of buying the stock, Kessler has already made the luxury business its tenth-largest holding. Trading between 1 and 1.5 times sales in Q3 and Q4 when Kessler bought, Canada Goose is a reasonably priced luxury stock to consider.

However, the company recently reported Q3 earnings on Feb. 5th, and the market sent GOOS stock down over 10%. Canada Goose grew total sales by 14% and North American revenue by 20%, while delivering its fourth consecutive quarter of direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales growth. However, its margins and earnings remained weaker than expected. It will be interesting to see if Kessler buys the dip when we get Q1 data.

Personally, the cyclicality and volatility in apparel stocks typically scare me away from investing in them. However, Canada Goose’s luxury tilt -- and now discounted valuation at just 1.1 times sales and 9 times free cash flow -- makes it much more intriguing than most. Not only have its down-filled products remained resilient over time, but its “newness” (new product categories) sales have doubled year over year, suggesting that customer appetite for the brand extends beyond its traditional offerings.

If Canada Goose can rein in its expenses over time and maintain its premium branding, it could prove to be a steal for Kessler at today’s potential cyclical trough.

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet, Arista Networks, CrowdStrike, and Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Arista Networks, CrowdStrike, and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

