Kesko Q1 Earnings Up; Guides FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Kesko Oyj (0BNS.L, KESKOA.HE, KESKOB.HE, KKOYF, KKOYY), a Finnish retailing conglomerate, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 72.9 million euros from 77.9 million euros in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 0.13 euros versus 0.12 last year.

On a comparable basis, net profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 56 million euros from 52.3 million euros a year ago.

Comparable earnings per share were 0.14 euros versus 0.13 last year.

Operating profit jumped to 96.6 million euros from 89.4 million euros in the prior year.

Comparable operating profit also rose to 102 million euros from 95.6 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Net sales increased 3.03 billion euros from 2.83 billion euros in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects improvement in comparable operating profit of 650 million euros to 750 million euros in 2026.

On Tuesday, Kesko closed trading 0.10% higher at EUR 20.32 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

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