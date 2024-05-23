Kermode Resources Advances Mount Sicker Sampling

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources Ltd. has successfully amassed 13.9 tonnes of select rock through a targeted sampling program at the Mount Sicker project, with the material showing promising signs of high sulphide content and copper mineralization. The sampling efforts focused on areas with visual indications of higher sulphide levels than previously reported high-grade copper results, suggesting potential for significant mineral wealth.

