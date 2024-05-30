News & Insights

Kerlink SA Confirms Eligibility for Tax-Advantaged PEA-PME Scheme

May 30, 2024 — 12:45 pm EDT

Kerlink SA (FR:ALKLK) has released an update.

Kerlink SA, a French IoT solutions provider, confirms it meets the criteria for the PEA-PME scheme, a French investment vehicle offering tax advantages similar to the traditional equity savings plan. This eligibility allows investors to include Kerlink shares in their PEA-PME accounts, potentially enhancing the company’s investment appeal. Kerlink Group is renowned for its extensive IoT connectivity solutions, with over 200,000 installations across 70 countries.

