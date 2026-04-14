Kering Q1 Revenue Down 6%

(RTTNews) - Kering SA (PPRUF), the luxury goods company, on Tuesday reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of 3.57 billion euros, representing a 6 percent decline as reported, but remaining stable on a comparable basis.

The group's Fashion & Leather Goods segment experienced a revenue decline to 2.85 billion euros from 3.13 billion euros in the prior year. Gucci revenue decreased to 1.35 billion euros from 1.57 billion euros.

In contrast, the Jewelry segment delivered growth, rising to 269 million euros from 236 million euros, while Eyewear revenue increased to 489 million euros from 476 million euros.

PPRUF is currently trading at $329.00 up $17.83 or 5.73 percent on the OTC Markets.

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