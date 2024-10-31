Keras Resources Sees Change in Major Shareholdings

Keras Resources (GB:KRS) has released an update.

Keras Resources PLC has announced that Joseph Carbone, based in Utica, USA, has acquired or disposed of voting rights amounting to 7.81% of the total shares. This change reflects a significant shift in the company’s shareholder composition, potentially impacting its strategic direction. Investors may want to take note of this development as it could influence the company’s future governance and performance.

