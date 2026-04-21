Keppel REIT Q1 Property Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Keppel REIT Management Limited, as Manager of Keppel REIT (K71U.SI), issued the key business and operational updates of Keppel REIT for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026. Net property income attributable to unitholders was S$54.7 million, an increase of 9.1% from a year ago. Property income and NPI increased 14.4% and 9.7% year-on-year. The increase was due mainly to contributions from Top Ryde City Shopping Centre and increased occupancy at Ocean Financial Centre. Distributable income from operations was S$57.9 million, up 19.7%.

Chua Hsien Yang, CEO of the Manager, said: "Keppel REIT continued to record strong rental reversion of 17.2% in 1Q 2026, with the portfolio enjoying a high occupancy of 97.1%. While the macroeconomic environment and Middle East conflict present a more volatile operating environment, Keppel REIT remains anchored by our robust underlying performance and supported by favourable market fundamentals."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.