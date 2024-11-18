News & Insights

Stocks

Keppel Corporation Boosts Asset Monetization Strategy

November 18, 2024 — 07:14 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Keppel Corporation Limited (SG:BN4) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Keppel Corporation is set to take full control of its legacy rigs, currently held by Asset Co, through a strategic capital reduction exercise. This move aims to accelerate the monetization of these assets by managing a new private fund, potentially attracting third-party capital. Keppel, however, remains firm in its decision not to re-enter the offshore market, focusing instead on maximizing returns from its existing assets.

For further insights into SG:BN4 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.