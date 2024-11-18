Keppel Corporation Boosts Asset Monetization Strategy

Keppel Corporation Limited (SG:BN4) has released an update.

Keppel Corporation is set to take full control of its legacy rigs, currently held by Asset Co, through a strategic capital reduction exercise. This move aims to accelerate the monetization of these assets by managing a new private fund, potentially attracting third-party capital. Keppel, however, remains firm in its decision not to re-enter the offshore market, focusing instead on maximizing returns from its existing assets.

