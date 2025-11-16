Kepler Weber (BOVESPA:KEPL3) Price Target Increased by 11.43% to 9.94

The average one-year price target for Kepler Weber (BOVESPA:KEPL3) has been revised to R$9.94 / share. This is an increase of 11.43% from the prior estimate of R$8.92 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$9.60 to a high of R$10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.95% from the latest reported closing price of R$10.04 / share.

Kepler Weber Maintains 11.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 11.82%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.15% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kepler Weber. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEPL3 is 0.03%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.18% to 3,935K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 972K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares , representing a decrease of 8.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 2.58% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 902K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 383K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 17.79% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - SSGA Emerging Markets Enhanced Index Portfolio Class B holds 241K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 66.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEPL3 by 9.25% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 212K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

