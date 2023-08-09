News & Insights

Kenvue To Join S&P 500

August 09, 2023 — 08:43 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open on a date to be announced conditioned upon the successful completion of a voluntary exchange offer being conducted by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson announced its intention to split off at least 80.1% of Kenvue shares it owns through a voluntary exchange offer that expires on August 18.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices noted that Kenvue will replace an S&P 500 company to be named in a separate press release closer to the S&P 500 addition effective date.

