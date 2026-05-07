Kenvue Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $474 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $322 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $615 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $3.909 billion from $3.741 billion last year.

Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $474 Mln. vs. $322 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $3.909 Bln vs. $3.741 Bln last year.

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