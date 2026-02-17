Kenvue Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $330 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $293 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $3.78 billion from $3.66 billion last year.

Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $330 Mln. vs. $293 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $3.78 Bln vs. $3.66 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.