Kenvue Appoints Kirk Perry As Interim CEO After Thibaut Mongon Departs

(RTTNews) - Consumer health company Kenvue, Inc. (KVUE) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed Kirk Perry as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Thibaut Mongon has departed the Company and stepped down from the Kenvue Board.

The company said leading executive search firm, Heidrick & Struggles, is assisting in the search for the Company's next Chief Executive Officer.

This is part of the company's Board's plan to implement a set of actions to enable the Company to unlock shareholder value and reach its full potential. The Board has made a Chief Executive Officer transition and is advancing an ongoing comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.

"The actions announced today are to ensure we have the right talent, brand portfolio and operational foundation to fully capitalize on those strengths, accelerate profitable growth and best position the Company for future success," said Larry Merlo, Kenvue's Chair of the Board.

Perry is a current Kenvue director and seasoned consumer products and brand strategist with more than 30 years of global consumer-packaged goods, technology and business transformation experience.

Perry, who joined Kenvue's Board of Directors in December 2024, most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Circana and continues to serve on the Circana board. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Information Resources, Inc.

The Board had previously initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives and has established a Strategic Review Committee to oversee the ongoing process.

Reporting select preliminary financial results for the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.21 to $0.22 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.28 to $0.29 per share on a net sales decline of 4 percent, with organic net sales decline of 4.2 percent.

On average, 11 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share on revenues growth of 3.38 percent to $4.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

