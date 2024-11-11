News & Insights

KENKO Mayonnaise Reports Strong Profit Growth

November 11, 2024 — 11:52 pm EST

KENKO Mayonnaise Co., Ltd. (JP:2915) has released an update.

KENKO Mayonnaise Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in profits for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with operating profit surging by 308% and net sales rising by 6.1% compared to the previous year. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting its strong financial performance and optimistic outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

