Kemper President And CEO Joseph Lacher To Step Down; Thomas Evans Named Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Insurer Kemper Corp. (KMPR) announced Wednesday that Joseph Lacher, Jr. will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer after nearly a decade in the role and will conclude his service on Kemper's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Lacher will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through the end of the year to support the transition process.

The Board has established a search committee and initiated a comprehensive process to identify the Company's next CEO.

To ensure continuity, the Board has appointed Thomas Evans, Jr., Kemper's Executive Vice President, Secretary, and General Counsel, as interim CEO. Evans brings deep knowledge about Kemper's business, having joined in 1992 and served in multiple leadership roles.

Before joining Kemper, he was in private practice at Winston & Strawn, focusing on corporate and commercial litigation.

