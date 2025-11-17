Kemper (KMPR) Price Target Decreased by 11.83% to 60.79

The average one-year price target for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) has been revised to $60.79 / share. This is a decrease of 11.83% from the prior estimate of $68.95 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $85.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.77% from the latest reported closing price of $38.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kemper. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMPR is 0.22%, an increase of 12.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 68,990K shares. The put/call ratio of KMPR is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,794K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,569K shares , representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 20.90% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,021K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,780K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing an increase of 28.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 76.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,777K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 87.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,959K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,955K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMPR by 8.77% over the last quarter.

