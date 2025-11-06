Kelso Technologies Q3 Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - Kelso Technologies Inc. (KLS.TO) on Wednesday reported moving to profit from continuing operations in the third quarter, mainly backed by increased revenue.

For the third quarter, a Profit from continuing operations was $187,119 versus a loss of $85,208 a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the company reported breakeven earnings from continuing operations.

Loss from discontinued operations narrowed to $95,493 from $1,191,080 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased to $218,880 from $37,309 in the prior year.

Revenue climbed to $2.81 million from $2.52 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead, Kelso anticipates flat to modest sales growth in the range of 0% to 5% for FY2025 compared to 2024, with tank car production expected to decline in 2026 before rebounding in 2027.

On Wednesday, the shares had closed 4.55% lower at C$0.21 in the Toronto market.

