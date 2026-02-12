Kelly Services Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA):

Earnings: -$128.8 million in Q4 vs. -$31.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.69 in Q4 vs. -$0.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kelly Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.9 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.049 billion in Q4 vs. $1.191 billion in the same period last year.

