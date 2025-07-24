Kelly Services to Announce Second-Quarter Earnings on August 7, 2025

Kelly will announce Q2 earnings on August 7, 2025, with a webcast for analysts at 9 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Kelly Services, a leading global specialty talent solutions provider, is set to release its second-quarter earnings on August 7, 2025, before the market opens. The company will also provide a financial presentation and conduct a live webcast conference call at 9 a.m. ET that day to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions from financial analysts. The presentation and webcast will be available on Kelly's Investor Relations webpage, with a replay accessible shortly after the live event. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Kelly Services connects over 400,000 individuals with employment opportunities each year, generating $4.3 billion in revenue for 2024.

Potential Positives

Kelly will release its second-quarter earnings, indicating a commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

The scheduled live webcast and financial presentation suggest proactive engagement with analysts and investors, enhancing credibility and trust in the company's financial performance.

With a revenue of $4.3 billion in 2024, Kelly demonstrates a strong financial position, which may reassure stakeholders and attract potential investors.

Kelly Services has a significant history since 1946 and maintains a robust network, showcasing its established expertise and potentially increasing its market reliability.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Kelly announce its second-quarter earnings?

Kelly will announce its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, August 7, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access the earnings presentation?

The earnings presentation will be available on Kelly's Investor Relations page under Events & Presentations on the company’s public website.

What time is the live webcast of theearnings conference call

The live webcast of theearnings conference callwill take place at 9 a.m. ET on August 7, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the webcast available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available within one hour after the event using the same link as the live webcast.

What industries does Kelly Services support?

Kelly Services supports various industries including science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KELYA Insider Trading Activity

$KELYA insiders have traded $KELYA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KELYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TROY R ANDERSON (Executive Vice President, CFO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,354

$KELYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $KELYA stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KELYA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KELYA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

